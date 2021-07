LICEcap

*

Record directly to .GIF or .LCF.

Move the screen capture frame while recording.

Pause and restart recording, with optional inserted text messages.

Global hotkey (shift+space) to toggle pausing while recording

Adjustable maximum recording framerate, to allow throttling CPU usage.

Basic title frame, with or without text.

Record mouse button presses.

Display elapsed time in the recording.

Windows: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10 (might work with reduced functionality on older versions)

OSX: macOS 10.7-11.2 (old versions: v1.30 supports macOS 10.6, and v1.28 supports macOS 10.4 and PPC)

Linux: apparently works with WINE

A reasonably fast CPU

A healthy amount of RAM (1GB+, especially when encoding to LCF)

macOS: Big Sur support (thanks https://github.com/ganjarpanji)

macOS: Apple Silicon (M1) native support

macOS: now requires macOS 10.7 or later (10.6 users can use v1.30 for eternity)

new icon (thanks White_Tie!)

LCF: fix crash when error opening output file

gif: use WDL_FileWrite to write to disk rather than fopen()/_wfopen(), lock files while writing

git clone https://www-dev.cockos.com/licecap/licecap.git



Official GitHub mirror: github.com/justinfrankel/licecap

submissions@cockos.com

* Note: inspiration for the image near the top comes from the wonderful ollie

